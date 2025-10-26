Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Next Man Up: Browns WR Malachi Corley enjoys video games, nature and Parma deer

Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet.
BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know wide receiver Malachi Corley. Corley signed with the Browns' practice squad this offseason after being waived by the New York Jets and has since earned a spot on the 53-man roster. He's looking to show off his skillet to both help open up the Browns offense and to prove himself in the league.

But off the field, Corley is a guy who enjoys reading scripture, playing video games with his friends from his teenage years, and taking in all of Northeast Ohio's nature.

Get to know Corley more in the player above.

