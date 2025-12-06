Next Man Up: Cavs G Craig Porter Jr. enjoys some 2K trash talk, binge-watching shows and a little table tennis

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know Cavs' guard Craig Porter Jr. After going undrafted in 2023, Porter signed a two-way contract with the Cavs and, over the years, has developed his game between his time in the NBA and with the G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.

Porter has taken his work ethic from playing in junior college at Vincennes University and later at Wichita State into the league. This season with the Cavs, Porter is playing the most minutes of his career while creating sparks and bringing energy on the court each time his number is called.

But off the court, Porter is a chill guy who enjoys watching One Tree Hill with his fiancée, trash-talking on NBA 2K with his slightly-taller-than-him MyPlayer character and binging the new season of Stranger Things on Netflix (and playing the soundtrack on repeat).

