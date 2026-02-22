Next Man Up: Cavs' Jaylon Tyson enjoys a game of cards, an eclectic playlist, and being 'Big JT'

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know Cavs' second-year guard/forward Jaylon Tyson. Tyson entered the year looking to make a bigger impact, wanting to show what he could do on the court. Through the first half of the season, he's done that in a big way. He's averaging 13.6 points, 2.3 assist and 5.3 rebounds in 27.5 minutes this year while shooting 51.1% from the field, 47.1% from three.

But off the court, Tyson is a family-oriented guy who enjoys a good, competitive game of cards and a shopping trip or two. His playlist is very eclectic, so don't be surprised if a little Alicia Keys rings out at practice every now and then. And when it comes to his love for family, there's a little competition for the nickname "JT" with his little brother Jordyn.

Get to know him more in the episode above.