Next Man Up: Charge G Killian Hayes was raised in France, hangs with his puppy and has some barber skills

CLEVELAND — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know Charge point guard Killian Hayes. Hayes was drafted with the seventh overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2020. After some highs, lows and injuries, Hayes landed on the Cleveland Charge, where he's been dominant.

Hayes set a franchise single-game record with 18 assists recently, earned the NBA G League Player of the Week award in December and is averaging 23.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season. It earned him a spot in the NBA G League Next Up Game at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles.

But off the court, Hayes is a guy who enjoys hanging out with his puppy, trying new hobbies, and if needed, can offer up a fresh lineup in the barber chair.

Get to know him more in the episode above.