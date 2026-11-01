Next Man Up: Get to know Browns CB Michael Coats Jr.

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns cornerback Michael Coats Jr.

Coats' family is from Cleveland, and he joined their favorite team as an undrafted free agent rookie this offseason.

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Browns' CB Michael Coats Jr.'s unique football journey and unexpected Cleveland connection

After making the initial 53-man roster, Coats is now on the Browns' practice squad, working and waiting to have his number called.

But off the field, Coats enjoys playing NBA 2K, and using the Cavs when he does, wishes he could sing and refuses to try sushi.

Get to know him more in the player above.