Next Man Up: Get to know Cleveland Charge G Elijah Hughes, or 'Butter' as his family calls him

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know Charge guard Elijah Hughes. Hughes prides himself on electric play, enjoying putting up shots from three. This week, Hughes hit seven three-pointers against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

But off the court, Hughes is known by his family as "Butter" or "Butterball," thanks to his size as a young kid. He's the only boy of five siblings and is big in family. And when he's not prepping for game day, you might find Hughes watching a movie, listening to his favorite music—or scrolling Twitter.

