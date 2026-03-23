Next Man Up: Malaki Branham is a music lover with a love for Akron and Diamond Deli

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know a new addition to the Cleveland Charge, but a familiar face in Northeast Ohio, Malaki Branham.

Branham was born in Columbus but moved to Akron, where he played basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. With the Fighting Irish, Branham won two state championships and was named Ohio Mr. Basketball his senior year. From there, Branham stayed in the Buckeye state and played at Ohio State before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2022, selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

Now, with the Charge after signing earlier this month, Branham is happy to be back home in Ohio.

Off the court, he's looking forward to trips down to Akron for some food from Diamond Deli while spending some of his downtime jamming out.

Get to know him more in the player above.