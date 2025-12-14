Next Man Up: RB Rocket Sanders is a big family guy with secret dance moves and plenty of Adele on the playlist

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. Sanders is a rookie the Browns claimed off waivers before the season began, who could have an increased role through the last few games of the season due to injuries in the room.

But off the field, Sanders is a proud dad who says he has some secret dance moves (that we'll only see if he scores) and, in addition to Rod Wave, has plenty of Adele on the playlist.

