Nothing but a number: Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major champ with PGA Championship win

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Age is nothing but a number for Phil Mickelson who put his name in the record books Sunday by winning the PGA Championship Sunday afternoon at Kiawah Island.

Mickelson was in a tight race for the opening hour until Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen made all the wrong moves. Oosthuizen and Koepka ended tied for second.

With his win Sunday, Mickelson broke the record for oldest player to ever win a major. The record was previously held by 48-year-old Julius Boros who won the 1968 PGA Championship.

Fans swarmed Mickelson as he walked up the 18th fairway after his impressive shot all but sealed the win.

Mickelson won his sixth major and becomes the first player in PGA Tour history to win 30 years apart. Next up is the U.S. Open and renewed hope for a career Grand Slam.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.