Notre Dame College alumnus and Ohio native nominated for Best Bowler ESPY Award

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Notre Dame College alumnus and professional bowler Chris Via has been nominated for an ESPN ESPY Award.

Via, who graduated from Notre Dame in South Euclid with a degree in accounting in 2014, earned three straight First Team All-American honors while playing on the Falcons bowling team from 2011 to 2014. As a senior, he took third place at the national tournament and quality for the TV finals. He also was a bowling coach at the college for a year.

“We are so proud of Chris’ accomplishments and the spotlight he has given professional bowling in the Cleveland and Columbus area. Notre Dame has incredibly talented men and women’s bowling teams and Chris has been an inspiration to them all as far as possibilities for them after college,” said Scott Swain, director of athletics at Notre Dame College.

Via, who is the 2021 Open Bowling Champion, is one of four bowlers nominated for the Best Bowler ESPY Award.

An ESPY, Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award, recognizess individual and team athletic accomplishments.

The awards are chosen by the general public, voting concludes at 8 p.m. July 9. The winners will be announced and televised Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Cast your vote here.

