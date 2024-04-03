Notre Dame College rugby teams finds new home at Walsh University

The rugby teams at Notre Dame College have found a new school to call home: Walsh University in North Canton.

The 42 players from the men's team and 15 players from the women's team will be attending Walsh.

“We are thrilled to welcome all Notre Dame College students to Walsh University,” said Walsh University President Tim Collins. “We extend our warmest welcome to them, offering our support and encouragement as they navigate this transition, guided by the values of community and compassion ingrained in our Catholic mission.”

Walsh currently does not have a rugby program but decided to work with Notre Dame after both teams' successful seasons.

“I cannot express enough how happy we are to find a home at Walsh University as a Rugby program,” said Notre Dame College Director of Rugby Operations Jason Fox. “For Walsh University to take two entire Rugby programs looking for a home is awesome! We hope to make Walsh proud!”

The University has designed the grass field on the north side of the Klekota Tennis Complex as the "pitch" for the teams.

Notre Dame competes in the Division I Rugby East Conference against programs like Army, West Point and Penn State University.

In 2023, the men's team won the Division I National Collegiate Rugby Championship.

After the school announced its closure earlier this year, they have been hosting fairs to help students find a new college to call home.