OHSAA moves Canton South vs. Glenville football semifinal from Euclid to Wadsworth

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that it is moving the site of a semifinal football playoff matchup between Cleveland's Glenville and Canton South from Euclid to Wadsworth's Art Wright Stadium.

A parent reached out to News 5 on behalf of the community earlier in the week to voice concerns about the higher seed from Canton having a further drive and voiced safety concerns because the game was being played in Euclid.

Euclid school officials told News 5 that the move had nothing to do with safety concerns and that Wadsworth is more centrally located.

Euclid is about seven miles away from Glenville but over 68 miles from Canton South, which is the higher-seeded team.

Art Wright Stadium is about 46 miles from Glenville High School and 36 miles from Canton South.

Euclid's football team had to change locations, close games to the public, and find new opponents due to safety concerns this season.

Solon canceled against Euclid rather than travel and play the game.

Euclid traveled to Brunswick for homecoming.

Euclid's Police chief said most incidents had involved students who don't go to Euclid schools, have aged out, or have gotten expelled.

The game between Canton South and Glenville will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The winner will head to the state championship.