Cleveland Heights, Euclid football game not open to public due to safety concerns

Seniors honored in Euclid at Friday night football game.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Oct 12, 2023
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District announced that their football game Friday against Euclid will be closed to the public.

Only the families of Cleveland Heights and Euclid football players, cheerleaders and marching band members will be allowed to attend.

The district said they made this decision out of an abundance of caution.

Over the last several weeks, Euclid's football team has had to change locations and find new opponents due to safety concerns.

Last week, Solon canceled their game against Euclid, but the school was able to find an opponent out of Michigan so the team could still have their senior night.

Last month, Euclid canceled their homecoming game and instead traveled to Brunswick for their matchup due to safety concerns.

Euclid's Police chief said the majority of incidents had involved students who don't go to Euclid schools, have aged out, or have gotten expelled.

