Euclid High School not hosting Friday night football game due to safety concerns

Euclid High School has moved its Friday night football game to Brunswick High School after a series of incidents that occurred throughout the week at Euclid’s high school.

In a Facebook post, Euclid said it did not feel comfortable hosting the game at its stadium due to numerous students involved in fighting, violence and other Student Code of Conduct violations.

“After discussing our different options, we have determined this to be the best course of action to preserve the idea of hosting Friday Night Football in Euclid,” Euclid said in the post.

The Euclid Police Department and the Euclid City School’s administration are working to identify students who have committed the offenses.

“We will hold those responsible who have ruined Homecoming Week for the majority of students who wish for nothing more than a positive, enjoyable, and safe high school experience,” Euclid said in the post. “We appreciate the Greater Cleveland Conference and our conference partner, Brunswick High School, for agreeing to host this game.”