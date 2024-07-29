U.S. men's gymnastics team wins bronze at Paris Olympics

The U.S. men's gymnastics team won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is the first team medal for the U.S. men since 2008.

The U.S. entered Monday's event looking to improve off their fifth-place showing in qualifications, where the team had multiple major errors.

In contrast, on Monday Team USA was mostly error-free, consistently hitting their routines, including on vault, floor exercise and finally on pommel horse.

Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse specialist, sealed the deal for the U.S. team, scoring a 14.866 to close out the competition.

Brody Malone, who fell three times on Saturday, showed no signs of nerves when it really mattered. He hit all of his routines, helping the U.S. achieve a feat that many doubted was possible.

Gymnastics powerhouse Japan took home the gold, and China claimed the silver.

The U.S. men still have more opportunities to medal. Frederick Richard and Paul Juda, who also had strong showings on Monday, will compete in the all-around competition on Wednesday. Nedoroscik was the only U.S. man to qualify for the event finals. He will compete on the pommel horse on Saturday.