Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape charges in Southeast Ohio for alleged incident in 2019

An offensive lineman for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles was indicted on rape charges in Southeast Ohio for alleged non-consensual sexual activity in 2019, according to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, the release states.

In December 2019, Sills allegedly engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will, according to the indictment.

The alleged crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, the Attorney General’s Office stated.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the news release, Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16, four days after Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

Sills, who was born in Sarahsville, Ohio, is a backup guard for the Eagles. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

