Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati's Bryon Threats (10) celebrates after defeating Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Dec 05, 2021
IRVING, Texas — The College Football Playoff is set and it is historic: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make college football’s final four from a non-Power Five conference.

The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.

Their reward will be a matchup with the defending national champions.

The Crimson Tide is in the playoff for the seventh time in its eight-year history.

