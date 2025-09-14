Pro-Palestinian demonstrators force early end to Spain’s top cycling race

Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta and forced organizers to cut the race short on Sunday, capping a campaign of disruptions to the Grand Tour cycling event.

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Jonas Vingegaard was confirmed as the overall winner of the three-week race.

There were clashes between police and protesters near the route finale in Madrid. Some protesters carrying anti-Israel banners partly blocked the road and forced riders to stop.

There was no stage winner, and the podium ceremony was called off because of security concerns. Organizers said the final stage “ended early to ensure the safety of the riders.”

“Due to the protests in Madrid, the race ended earlier than planned and there will be no podium ceremony,” race officials said.

There were about 31 miles left on the 21st stage, which was a mostly ceremonial ride into Madrid.

Vingegaard had extended his overall lead over João Almeida on Saturday with a lead of 1 minute, 16 seconds over Almeida.

It was Vingegaard’s third Grand Tour title, adding to his pair of Tour de France titles won in 2022 and 2023.

Police escort

The protesters threw barriers onto the road on a finishing circuit in the Spanish capital. Riders had been expected to do nine laps on the circuit.

Several hundred protesters stayed on the road where the race was supposed to pass by. Anti-Israel banners were also hung from nearby buildings.

The race had resumed briefly on Sunday after riders were originally told by race organizers to stop because of the protests, but they eventually had to stop again as authorities and organizers discussed the situation.

Police escorted the riders as they left the track.

Protesters carrying Palestine flags jeered when the teams’ support cars passed by them along the route.

Police in riot gear had confronted protesters at different points along the route. More than 1,500 police officers had been deployed ahead of the last stage.

There had been no major incidents as the riders set off on the 64.3-mile final stage starting in nearby Alalpardo.

Diplomatic battleground

The Grand Tour event turned into a diplomatic battleground and was largely disrupted by protesters against the presence of the Israeli-owned team Premier Tech, which earlier in the race removed the team name from its uniforms.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez joined Ireland and Norway in recognizing a Palestinian state last year, and Spain became the first European country to ask a U.N. court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide.

Seven of the last 11 days of racing were either cut short or interrupted, with more than 20 people detained by police. During one stage, a protester carrying a Palestine flag tried to run onto the road ahead of riders, causing two of them to crash. They continued, but one of them had to eventually pull out of the race.

The route of the final stage was cut short by 3.1 miles due to traffic concerns.

Previous stages were altered because of safety concerns over the protests.

Authorities said the heavy police presence would be deployed for the finale in Madrid to add to the 130 officers already traveling with the race. Military-type trucks, officers in riot gear and horse-riding police were seen near the route in Madrid.

Some 6,000 protesters had been expected in the Spanish capital on Sunday, along with about 50,000 fans.