Great Lakes Coast Guard offers tips during National Safe Boating Week

CLEVELAND — It's National Safe Boating Week and the Great Lakes Coast Guard is offering tips for Northeast Ohioans to stay safe on the water all summer long.

As always, the most important tip stressed to boaters is to always wear a life jacket, but there are other things boaters can do to stay safe while having fun.

The Coast Guard recommends boaters file a float plan before departing and leaving it with a reliable source. The information in the plan—such as boat name, boat type and identification, planned route and expected return time—can be useful in locating missing boaters.

Wearing an engine cut off switch link is another important safety tip the Coast Guard is stressing to boaters as each year nearly 75 people die and 400 more are injured from being struck by a propeller or vessel.

For paddle craft owners, the Coast Guard urges the labeling of vessels, oars and life jackets. When the Coast Guard responds to unmanned vessels, oars and other items that have drifted away from their storage, having the gear labeled with a name and contact information can save time and resources.

The Coast Guard will highlight other key safety tips throughout National Safe Boating Week, which runs from May 22-28.

To learn more, click here.

