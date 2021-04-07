Reds draft pick Mac Wainwright charged with rape, placed on leave from team

Mac Wainwright, a fourth-round draft pick for the Cincinnati Reds, has been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition in Cuyahoga County.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 27, 2020, and Wainwright was indicted on the four counts in November. He posted a $10,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court documents. His pre-trial conference was set for Wednesday before Judge Shirley Strickland Saffold.

In a statement, the Reds announced that Wainwright, 18, has been placed on administrative leave.

"Mac Wainwright, the Reds’ fourth-round pick in the June 2020 first-year player draft, is on administrative leave and is not participating in minor league spring training camp at the team’s player development complex in Goodyear. We have no further comment," read the team's statement.

The outfielder was picked 113th overall out of St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

