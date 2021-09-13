Watch
'Relief': Djokovic's bid for year Slam ends against Medvedev

John Minchillo/AP
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, cries as he sits on his bench during a changeover in the third set of the men's singles final against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
US Open Tennis
Posted at 11:28 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 23:28:02-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic's bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 ended with a loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.

Medvedev's 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory Sunday gave him his first major championship and prevented Djokovic from collecting what would have been the record 21st of his career.

Djokovic entered this match 27-0 in 2021 at the sport's four most important tournaments.

That included a win against Medvedev in the Australian Open final in February and titles at the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July.

The last man to sweep the Slams was Rod Laver in 1969.

The last woman was Steffi Graf in 1988.

