Cleveland sends second baseman Hernandez to White Sox for minor league pitcher

CLEVELAND — The trade deadline is creeping up in Major League Baseball, and the Cleveland Indians are now reportedly participants in the action.

The team has traded second baseball Cesar Hernandez to the rival Chicago White Sox. In return, the White Sox have sent left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington to Cleveland.

Hernandez spent the past season and a half as the second baseman in Cleveland, winning a Gold Glove last year for his stellar efforts defensively. So far this season he’s hit a career-high 18 home runs and did lead the league in doubles in 2020.

As for Pilkington, he’s a left-handed pitcher that is still in the minor leagues. He was Chicago’s third-round draft pick back in 2018 out of Mississippi State. He had spent this entire season with Chicago’s AA affiliate, the Birmingham Barons. While in Birmingham, Pilkington amassed a record of four wins and four losses in 14 games (all starts). The lefty has struck out 71 batters while walking 21 in 62 innings pitched on the season and posted a 3.48 earned run average.

The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is Friday, July 30, at 4 p.m.

