Rocky River native and OSU shot put star secures spot on U.S. Olympic track and field team

CLEVELAND — Rocky River native and Ohio State University junior Adelaide Aquilla landed herself a spot on the U.S. Olympic track and field team that will compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Aquilla finished third place late Thursday night in the shot put at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

She was in second after her first throw in the finals. She held second place after the first three throws, at which time the final eight had three more throws apiece for the opportunity to represent the U.S. in the games.

Aquilla moved into third with four throws to go, but even with two fouls, her 18.95m first throw was the top three.

A native of Rocky River and graduate of Magnificat High School, she a senior academically and double majoring in communications and hospitality management.

She is the defending Big Ten Conference indoor shot put champion, winning at the 2020 meet with a personal best toss of 17.82 meters.

RELATED: OSU swimmer and Dover High School graduate heading to Olympics in Tokyo

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.