Saint Peter's is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State

Darron Cummings/AP
Saint Peter's players celebrate after defeating Murray State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 20, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16.

Two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket, the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

Saint Peter’s ended a 21-game winning streak and a memorable season for Murray State, located 265 miles from Lexington in Kentucky’s southwestern corner.

Justice Hill led the Racers with 19 points.

