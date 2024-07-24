Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City has officially been named the host city for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach made the announcement during a livestreamed session Wednesday from Paris, where the Summer Olympics are gearing up.

“The International Olympic Committee has the honor to announce that the 27th Winter Games 2034 are awarded to Salt Lake City, Utah,” Bach said.

Cheers and applause erupted in the crowd, with a number of Utah officials in attendance.

Salt Lake City previously hosted the Winter Olympics back in 2002, and its sports venues from then still exist.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox took the podium following the news, and thanked the IOC for its generosity.

“Our commitment to you is that we will work to unify, not just the United States of America, but the entire world around sports again,” Cox said. “Our world needs the Olympic and Paralympic movement now more than ever, and we will make you proud.”

“To the people celebrating back home — we're back, baby,” Cox said.

The IOC also approved a bid for the French Alps to host the 2030 Winter Games on Wednesday, but that is tentative. There are conditions attached to the approval and whoever becomes the next prime minister of France will have to sign off on it.