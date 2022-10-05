Savannah Bananas coming to Akron next summer

AKRON, Ohio — The Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, the Savannah Bananas, are headed to Canal Park next summer.

The Savannah Bananas announced they are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Canal Park on July 3, 2023.

"Banana Ball" is a fast-paced game with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching balls count as outs and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied.

“We are excited to welcome the Savannah Bananas and the Banana Ball World Tour to Canal Park,” RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. “After seeing the unique and creative style of entertainment the Bananas bring to different ballparks, we can’t wait to give the people of Akron and Northeast Ohio a chance to enjoy Banana Ball at Canal Park.”

Akron was one of 32 cities chosen to host the Bananas after more than 700 were nominated.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” said Bananas Owner Jesse Cole. “Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we are able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible.”

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals.

