Joe 'The Beer Guy', has vendor uniform placed in Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Joe Perkins, better known as ‘The Beer Guy’, who travels around the country slinging suds across stadiums in the U.S., had his uniform accepted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

His blue polo and credentials from when he worked SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI was donated as a memento to history and the game of football.

His polo is not only on display in Canton, but at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Perkins has been at the grind for the last 17 years, and he caught the vending bug when he moved to Baltimore then learned the tricks of the business from a friend.

Him and his wife Melissa bought an RV recently and are going across the country working as independent contractors at different venues.

“I'm bringing you the stadium beer vending culture of the guy or girl that you see in the aisle during the game with the case of beer,” Perkins said.

You can read more on Perkins and his endeavors here.

RELATED: Joe ‘The Beer Guy’, who slings suds at stadiums across the county, is on tap for Enshrinement Weekend

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.