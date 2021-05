Posted at 10:46 PM, Apr 15, 2021

A suffocating pitching performance helped Medina Buckeye blank Lancaster 23-0 during this Ohio softball game. This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs. The post No scoring allowed; Medina Buckeye pushes past Lancaster appeared first on Lede Ai RSS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.