North Robinson Colonel Crawford showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Carey 8-1 in Ohio girls hockey action on April 9.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second periods.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

