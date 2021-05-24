Suns win in return to playoffs, beating Lakers 99-90

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff game in 11 years, beating the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in Game 1 on Sunday.

It was the first playofffgame for several Suns players, including Booker, Ayton and Mikal Bridges, but they didn’t look like postseason rookies against LeBron James and the Lakers.

They helped Phoenix offset a tough game for veteran All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who didn’t look healthy after a right shoulder injury in the second quarter. James finished with 18 points. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.