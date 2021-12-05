Watch
Taubitz wins 2 luge World Cup golds, Britcher grabs a silver

Ekaterina Lyzlova/AP
Summer Britcher of the U.S. smiles after the women's competition at the Luge Sprint World Cup 2021/2022 in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 05, 2021
KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia — Julia Taubitz of Germany won two women’s World Cup luge races Sunday.

Summer Britcher gave USA Luge its best individual finish in nearly two years by grabbing a silver medal in the women's sprint.

Taubitz won both the women's race and the sprint that followed.

Britcher’s silver medal was the best finish for the U.S. in a singles or doubles World Cup race since her silver at Lillehammer in January 2020.

In the men’s sprint, Dominik Fischnaller of Italy got his seventh career World Cup victory.

And in the doubles sprint, Latvian brothers Andris Sics and Juris Sics got the win.

