The Cavalier's Hispanic/Latino players

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's very own point guards, shooting guard, and center have Latin backgrounds.

Shooting Guard:

Donovan Mitchell-Panamanian roots from his mother's side

Point Guards:

Ricky Rubio- El Masnou, Spain

Raul Neto- Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Center:

Robin Lopez- Cuban roots from his father's side

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-2023 season is underway, with their first preseason game on October 5th against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.