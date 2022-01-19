The matriarch of the Kelce brothers attends both sons' playoff games

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Heights resident Donna Kelce proved once again the old adage that a mother’s love has no bounds.

Donna, who is the mother to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, made a two-stadium trek to watch her sons play in the wild card games over the weekend.

She boarded multiple planes and traveled nearly 1,300 miles to be at both Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium to watch Jason take on the Buccaneers and then to Kansas City to see Travis take on the Steelers.

The NFL documented her journey to both stadiums.

After some bumps in her travel plans, she eventually made it to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis. She ended the action-packed day with a surprise moment. During the Chiefs’ post-game press conference, Donna surprised Travis with a question of her own.

“It was really special, you know, you never know when the last game is going to be either boy. I mean, it looks like they're playing at a high level, but you know, being able to ask him a question and surprise him during his presser for Kansas City at the end of the day was it was really, really special because not a lot of moms get that opportunity,” she said.

In the game, Travis threw his first NFL touchdown pass, and his mother asked him what it felt like to get a touchdown in a playoff game. His response made his mother proud.

"To finally throw a touchdown like I used to tell my mom when I was like five years old that I was going to eventually throw a touchdown in the National Football League, I finally got it done," he said to his mother.

In an interview with Camryn Justice last year, Travis said that Cleveland will always have a place in his heart—as will the Browns, who he grew up watching as a kid in Cleveland Heights.

"I've always had a special spot in my heart for the Browns," Kelce said. "It's an awesome atmosphere, the sports town is like no other. Cleveland, I grew up in and I am a part of this sports town."

