Northeast Ohio high school basketball teams sweep state championships

Hoban guard Logan Vowles shoots a first-half 3-pointer in the OHSAA Division I state final against Pickerington Central, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Dayton.<br/><br/>Jeff Lange, Akron Beacon Journal<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 20, 2023
Northeast Ohio high school boys basketball programs were the big winners at this weekend's state championships.

Richmond Heights kept its undefeated season going after beating Convoy Crestview in the Division IV title game 70-26. This is their second straight state title.

The Akron Buchtel Griffins defeated Lutheran West 51-49 in Division II, winning their first state championship.

Archbishop Hoban topped Pickerington Central in the Division I game 53-47.

Rounding out the local teams fighting for a state title, Lutheran East took down Ottawa-Glandorf 67-61 in Division III.

No local girls team took home a state title.

