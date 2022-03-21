Richmond Heights boy's basketball team wins program's first ever state title

DAYTON, Ohio — The Richmond Heights boy's basketball team is coming home with their very first state title after beating Tri-Village 50-29 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV State Championship game Sunday.

Playing in their first ever state championship after years of coming close, the Spartans set out to make the most of their chance this year as they took on Tri-Village inside the University of Dayton Arena.

Leading the Spartans Sunday was senior Jaiden Cox-Holloway, who scored 18 points with five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Senior Detric Hearst Jr. put up 10 points of his own with seven rebounds and four assists, while freshman De'Erick Barber scored nine with three assists and three steals.

Freshman Dorian Jones notched seven points and five rebounds, but also provided an impressive six steals. Senior London Maiden scored six points, but was a dominant defensive presence with eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Spartans got the win despite one of their top players, senior Josiah Harris, being sidelined with a knee injury he sustained in the semifinals the night before.

