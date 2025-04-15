Watch Now
This Northeast Ohio native is headed to the WNBA

WNBA Draft Basketball
Pamela Smith/AP
Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 17th overall by the Golden State Valkyries during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
WNBA Draft Basketball
A Northeast Ohio native is headed to the WNBA.

The Golden State Valkyries selected Shyanne Sellers with the No. 17 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Monday evening.

Sellers is an Aurora native who went on to play for the University of Maryland as a guard. She played all four years for the Terrapins.

This is a dream come true for the daughter of the former NBA player and Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers and her mom Kym Sellers, who shared an emotional moment.

