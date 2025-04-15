This Northeast Ohio native is headed to the WNBA

A Northeast Ohio native is headed to the WNBA.

The Golden State Valkyries selected Shyanne Sellers with the No. 17 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Monday evening.

Sellers is an Aurora native who went on to play for the University of Maryland as a guard. She played all four years for the Terrapins.

This is a dream come true for the daughter of the former NBA player and Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers and her mom Kym Sellers, who shared an emotional moment.