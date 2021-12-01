Tickets for NBA Crossover immersive fan event during the 2022 All-Star in Cleveland now on sale

CLEVELAND — In less than 80 days, the national spotlight will be on Cleveland once again as it hosts the NBA All-Star Game. Tickets for the NBA Crossover event, an immersive fan event taking place during the NBA All-Star 2022 game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in February, are now on sale.

The NBA Crossover event is a collaboration between current and former players, celebrities and influencers and will take place from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20.

The weekend-long event will showcase the “intersection of the basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game,” the NBA said.

Local fans can also win exclusive prizes, including tickets to the NBA Crossover and other NBA All-Star events through the NBA All-star Rewards Program by downloading the NBA events app and registering to participate.

Points for the city-wide small business scavenger hunt can be earned by scanning QR codes through the NBA Events App when patronizing the nearly 200 (and growing) participating locally-owned restaurants and retail businesses, more than 70% of which are minority- or women-owned, located throughout Cuyahoga County.

Tickets to other experiences in Cleveland, including NBA Rising Stars, Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA All-Star Practice and the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Crossover event are $30 and can be purchased here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.