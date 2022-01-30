Tiger Johnson, Dante Benjamin Jr. bring home wins in pro fights held in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Saturday night, Tiger Johnson and Dante Benjamin Jr., two young boxers from Cleveland, fought on the Robson Conceição-Xavier Martinez undercard and both made their hometown proud, bringing home victories from their pro bouts.

Benjamin made his pro debut Saturday, taking on Herman Rendon in a four-round light heavyweight bout—but it didn't last four rounds.

In the first round, Benjamin hit Rendon with a strong left, knocking him down and out.

Benjamin started his pro career off with a bang and boasts a 1-0 record with a KO to boot.

Johnson's fight aired live on ESPN, making his television debut as a pro after fighting on the air during the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

In his second pro fight, Johnson took on Xavier Madrid in a four-round welterweight bout.

Madrid held up against Johnson for the first three rounds, but Johnson took over in the final round, landing a flurry of power punches in the final two minutes.

The fight went the distance, but Johnson won by unanimous decision with three scores of 40-36.

Undefeated Johnson now boasts a 2-0 pro record with a knockout as well.

