Tony Boselli leads class of 8 Pro Football Hall of Famers

Mark J. Terrill/AP
The 2022 NFL Football Hall of Fame class is seen during the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The class is: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil. Filling in for Sam Mills is Melanie Mills and filling in for Tony Boselli is Elain Anderson. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Super Bowl NFL Honors
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 11:23:59-05

LOS ANGELES — The Pro Football Hall of Fame ended several long waits and voted linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, offensive lineman Tony Boselli, and defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour into the Hall.

This year’s NFL Hall of Fame class, which is dominated by, linemen, also features one of the NFL’s fastest wide receivers ever, a hard-hitting linebacker, the safety who started the Lambeau Leap, the coach of The Greatest Show on Turf and the “Father of Instant Replay,” reports the Canton Repository.

Three others who also have endured long waits were voted in by the panel with former Raiders speedster Cliff Branch getting in as the senior candidate, Super Bowl winner Dick Vermeil in the coach category and longtime head of officiating Art McNally as a contributor.

