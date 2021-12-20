Tower City celebrates opening of Complex SHOP and upcoming NBA All-Star weekend with ball drop

CLEVELAND — Ahead of the opening of Complex SHOP at Tower City Center and the NBA All-Star Weekend in February, a ball drop was held Sunday to get Clevelanders excited for the store opening and the basketball-filled weekend.

Real-estate firm Bedrock and Complex SHOP held its first ball drop on Sunday. Fifty limited edition basketballs were placed in Tower City.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland. Tower City ball drop.

The first 50 fans who secured a ball drop basketball were invited to have it customized by an artist at Tower City’s “The Land x Complex Shop.”

There will be a series of ball drops in various neighborhoods to celebrate art and the culture of basketball culminating on NBA All-Star Weekend, which will be held in Cleveland from Feb. 18-20, 2022.

“I think everyone can feel the excitement around NBA All-Star Weekend building here in Cleveland and we can’t think of a better way to kick off the action than with our partnership with Complex SHOP,” said Ivy Greaner, Chief Operations Officer at Bedrock. “Leading up to All-Star Weekend and beyond, Tower City will be a hub for activities, appearances and experiences and Complex will help make it unforgettable for everyone.”

The Complex SHOP is set to open from Jan. 7 through Feb. 20, 2022. It will be stocked with a curated selection of brands and products.

“We are excited to bring the Complex Shop to Cleveland,” said Stanley Lumax, Managing Director of Complex Climate. “There are so many amazing creatives in the area and shining a light on them is necessary, especially during a time like All-Star weekend, when potential for exposure is at its maximum.”

