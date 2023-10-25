Watch Now
Sports

Actions

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones injured, title fight at MSG vs. Stipe Miocic called off

Stipe Miocic
Gregory Payan/AP
FILE IMAGE: Stipe Miocic in action.
Stipe Miocic
Posted at 8:33 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 08:33:12-04

LAS VEGAS — Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will no longer fight for the UFC heavyweight championship next month in New York after Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training.

UFC President Dana White said Jones was injured during a training session on Monday.

The heavyweight champion needs surgery and will be out at least eight months, throwing out the anticipated main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden.

White said Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will fight for the interim heavyweight title.

The light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira was bumped to the main event.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.