UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones injured, title fight at MSG vs. Stipe Miocic called off

LAS VEGAS — Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will no longer fight for the UFC heavyweight championship next month in New York after Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training.

UFC President Dana White said Jones was injured during a training session on Monday.

The heavyweight champion needs surgery and will be out at least eight months, throwing out the anticipated main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden.

White said Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will fight for the interim heavyweight title.

The light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira was bumped to the main event.

