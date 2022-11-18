Watch Now
University at Buffalo football game postponed, women's basketball game canceled

University at Buffalo
Seth Wenig/AP
A sign is displayed at the University at Buffalo in Amherst, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
University at Buffalo
Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 18, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has released a statement regarding Saturday's football and women's basketball games.

Citing current weather conditions, UB said Saturday's football game against the University of Akron has been postponed and the Mid-American Conference will consider opportunities to play the game on Sunday if weather and travel conditions allow.

In addition, the women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday against Princeton has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The university said to check its website and social media platforms for schedule updates.

