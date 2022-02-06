Watch
US women tune up for Canada with 8-0 rout of Switzerland

Petr David Josek/AP
United States players celebrate a goal scored against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey
Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 12:41:10-05

BEIJING — Hilary Knight scored two first-period goals, Alex Cavallini stopped 12 shots, and the United States routed Switzerland 8-0 at the Beijing Olympics in its final tune-up before facing arch-rival Canada.

Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher also scored twice for the Americans, who close Group A play against Canada on Tuesday.

The U.S. improved to 3-0 and had 13 of 19 skaters earn at least a point.

In the day's other game, Le Mi scored the lone shootout goal to secure host China a 2-1 win over Japan.

The Japanese earned a point to secure one of Group B’s three spots in the quarterfinals.

