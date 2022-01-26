Vikings hire Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

CLEVELAND — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new general manager, according to a league source.

The Browns will receive a third-round compensatory pick in each of the next two drafts because he was hired as part of the league's revised league policy on "Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity."

The Vikings targeted Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their finalists.

Poles was hired on Tuesday as Chicago’s general manager. Adofo-Mensah also interviewed with the Bears.

Before coming to Berea as VP of Operations at the Browns, Adofo-Mensah held titles such as commodities trader and portfolio manager in various Wall Street ventures. He landed his first football job in 2013. He was a manager of football research and development for the San Francisco 49ers.

Adofo-Mensah was a former walk-on basketball player at Princeton. He has worked alongside football veterans such as Vic Fangio, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and others.

When he took the job with the Browns, he promptly embraced his new work setting.

"I think my background was a positive because I did not have any preconceived notions or biases," Adofo-Mensah said when he was first hired in 2020 to a group of local reporters. "When I sat in a room with great evaluators that I have been around in San Francisco, I just took everything they told me. I tried to find the intuition behind it. I ask 'why' a lot. You will find that out about me. I wanted to know even the most simple question. You might think it is simple, but I am building the complex bridge that will get me somewhere complex."

During his time as VP of Operations, he worked closely with Andrew Berry and assisted him with day-to-day operations in the department.

