WATCH: Cleveland Heights native, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce scores TD in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — Northeast Ohio is well represented in Super Bowl LVII, and one local made a big splash during the NFL's biggest game.

Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce got his Kansas City Chiefs on the board with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes on their opening offensive drive.

Mahomes to Kelce but make it Super.



📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2O8sClXZIM — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Following the touchdown, Kelce showed off his swag with a "Stanky Leg" celebration in the end zone.

With the touchdown reception, Kelce became the fourth player in NFL history with a touchdown catch in six consecutive postseason games. It also marked Kelce's 16th touchdown reception this season, tying him for second most all time by a tight end in a single season including playoffs.

Travis Kelce is just one of the several Northeast Ohio connections in the Super Bowl this year, with his brother and fellow Cleveland Heights native Jason playing for the Eagles, Cleveland's Frank Clark on the Chiefs and Mount Union's Nick Sirianni and Cleveland's Jonathan Gannon coaching Philadelphia.

