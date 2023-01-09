White Sox closer Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks announced Sunday on Instagram that he was diagnosed in recent days.

The three-time All-Star was scheduled to begin treatment on Monday. Hendriks says he is “confident” he will “make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.”

The five-year survival rate for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is 73.8%, according to the National Cancer Institute. Some forms are aggressive while others are slow growing.

General manager Rick Hahn says in a statement the White Sox don’t expect to have an update on Hendriks’ status prior to Opening Day.

