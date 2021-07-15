Wife of former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins charged with domestic violence, ESPN reports

The wife of former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins faces a domestic violence charge after she was accused of assaulting the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in a Las Vegas hotel room earlier this month, according to ESPN.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony battery and domestic violence charge as a result of an incident on July 3 at The Cosmopolitan, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth, leaving him with a split upper lip, a missing tooth and other injuries to his mouth that will require surgery.

At the time of the alleged assault, police were called to the hotel at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Gondrezick-Haskins told police, according to ESPN, that they were in Vegas to celebrate with friends and renew their vows after getting married in March.

At some point during the evening, there was an argument that escalated when she allegedly hit Haskins in the mouth.

Haskins, a former first-round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January.

