Wild weekend as matchups for Sweet 16 set

It was a wild weekend for men's college basketball, as the matchups for the NCAA Sweet 16 are all set.

AP

Three of the tournament's top seeds - Gonzaga, Arizona, and Kansas, survived another weekend to advance to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Here is what the next round of games will look like:

West Regional

The Duke Blue Devils continued Coach K's farewell tour as they defeated Michigan State and will now face No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

The overall top seed of the tournament, Gonzaga, reached their seventh consecutive Sweet 16 game by defeating Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers. They will now face No. 4 seed Arkansas.

East Regional

No. 15 seed Saint Peter's continued their way through the tournament by becoming this year's Cinderella story. They first took out No. 2 Kentucky in the tournament's opening weekend and have advanced to its first-ever Sweet 16.

Their next game will be against No. 3 seed Purdue.

No. 8 seed UNC, who took out defending champion Baylor in overtime after blowing a 25-point in the second round, will take on No. 4 seed UCLA.

South Regional

Arizona will take on No. 5 seed Houston, who have reached the Sweet 16 three years under head coach Calvin Sampson.

No. 11 Michigan will play No. 4 seed Villanova. After losing their head coach Juwan Howard's last five games of the regular season due to him being suspended for coming to blows with a Wisconsin coach, the Wolverines are playing in their fifth-straight Sweet 16.

Midwest Regional

Kansas will face No. 4 seed Providence. The Jayhawks have been bounced early from the tournament the past two years and are playing in their first Sweet 16 game since 2018.

No. 11 seed Iowa State, who went 2-22 last season, will take on No. 10 seed Miami. Miami is coming off a thrilling overtime win over TCU and has knocked off No. 2 seed Auburn and No. 7 seed USC to get where they are at.

The Sweet 16 games will be played March 24-25.