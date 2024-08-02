WWE's Johnny Gargano reflects on his hometown hosting SummerSlam

CLEVELAND — WWE's Summerslam is this Saturday at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Cleveland's own Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is hosting the event, but there's another WWE superstar who is pumped to perform in his hometown.

Johnny Gargano was born in Cleveland and still lives here today. He's a huge Browns fan, so he's thrilled Browns Stadium was chosen to host one of WWE's biggest events.

Gargano explained why this SummerSlam means so much to him.

"SummerSlam 1996 at Gund Arena was the very first WWE show I went to as a fan, and that is the night I decided I needed to become a professional wrestler," said Gargano. "Here we are, 28 years later, and I am heading into SummerSlam weekend as one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions."

Gargano and his tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa, will put their titles on the line during Friday Night SmackDown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"It's so cool to me, to main event that building for the first time. It brings everything full circle for me, it's really awesome," said Gargano.

Last month, a fire on West 25th Street tore through multiple storefronts and destroyed businesses. One of those belonged to Gargano's father.

W. 25th Street and Marvin Ave. fire

