Cleveland Fire asks residents to avoid W. 25 Street, Marvin Avenue due to fire

The Cleveland Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area of West 25 Street and Marvin Avenue.

Sunday evening, the department posted on X to avoid the area due to a large building on fire.

AVOID the AREA! W. 25/Marvin avenue.

Large building on fire.

Traffic will be shut down.

Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the flames and search for victims.

**Upgraded to second alarm. “Triple 2” pic.twitter.com/9ibcuYrKfr — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) July 22, 2024

Traffic is shut down as of 9:50 p.m., and firefighters are working to put the fire out.

No further information is available at this time, and News 5 has a crew on scene working to learn more.