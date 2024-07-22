Watch Now
Cleveland Fire asks residents to avoid W. 25 Street, Marvin Avenue due to fire

Posted at 10:00 PM, Jul 21, 2024

The Cleveland Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area of West 25 Street and Marvin Avenue.

Sunday evening, the department posted on X to avoid the area due to a large building on fire.

Traffic is shut down as of 9:50 p.m., and firefighters are working to put the fire out.

No further information is available at this time, and News 5 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

